Manhunt launched as two men escape from hospital in London

Police have warned members of the public not to approach two men who absconded from a hospital in southwest London after being detained under the Mental Health Act.

At around 10.10pm on Friday, three men absconded from Springfield Hospital after breaking a glass door, one of whom was detained by the Metropolitan Police in the early hours of the morning.

Officers are still searching for Adil Maxamed, 20, and Ramon Martin, 31, both of whom entered Tooting Bec station and boarded a Northern Line train at 10.35pm.

Enquiries are ongoing to track their subsequent movements. It is not known whether the two have remained together. Maxamed has links to Kingston and Martin has links to Battersea.

Adil Maxamed (left) and Ramon Martin captured on CCTV. Credit: Met Police

Martin sustained injuries to his arm while breaking the glass door, which require medical attention.

The police investigation to locate and detain the men is led by CID officers based in south-west London, supported by specialist colleagues from across the Met.

The public are warned not to approach the men. Anyone who may have seen either of them is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 8713/19jul. Anyone who spots them immediately is asked to dial 999.

