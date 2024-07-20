Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood has said allegations of abusive behaviour by professional dancers on the show have come as a “shock”.

Last weekend dancer Graziano Di Prima said he was leaving the BBC show after claims about his treatment of reality star Zara McDermott when they competed together.

There have also been allegations about the teaching methods of professional dancer Giovanni Pernice, which he denies.

Speaking to radio presenter Lucy Owen on BBC Radio Wales, Revel Horwood said: “I’m just finding out (about the allegations), like everybody else, through the press.

“For me it’s a shock, and news to me, because the judges are never present at any of the teaching, we literally come in on a Saturday and just judge what we see before us.

“So we’re kept very, very separate to the rest of the company.

“For us it’s complete news. Every day that I read about something I think ‘That can’t be right’, so I’ll wait and see what happens with the investigations, but certainly we have nothing to do with that.”

Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima, with host Tess Daly, on Strictly Come Dancing. Credit: BBC / Strictly Come Dancing

Asked if he is worried about the future of Strictly, he added: “I don’t think so because it’s one of those shows that belongs in the people’s hearts that are at home who love dancing, and there’s nothing better than seeing someone come from nothing and work hard and move up to being absolutely phenomenal.”

On 16 July the BBC said it would introduce measures to “strengthen welfare and support” on the show, including a chaperone who will be present “at all times” during training room rehearsals.

Revel Horwood, 59, who is starring in the UK tour of The Wizard Of Oz, said he thought it was a good idea.

“When I was in (musical) Annie we had chaperones everywhere, because the kids and laws and all of that stuff,” he said.

“And I’ve noticed in the theatre world we have chaperones and people we can speak to if you’re having a down day.

“We have psychologists on the shows now, and all of that, so I think it’s just a normal progression of what’s happening in life now.”

He added: “I think it’s good. I think it’s good to have that.”

On Friday former Strictly professionals Ian Waite and Vincent Simone said they were “surprised” by the allegations.

Speaking to ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Waite, 53, said he did not experience anyone being aggressive during his time on the show, but condemned any physical action as “not appropriate”.

Di Prima, 30, has said in a statement that he deeply regrets “the events that led to my departure from Strictly”.

Earlier in the week his spokesman Mark Borkowski said he has been left “in a very vulnerable state” after “the deluge of commentary, too often without context or nuance”.

Former Love Island star McDermott, 27, said she had “wrestled with the fear of opening up”, fearing “public backlash” and “victim shaming”.

She added that she had spoken “candidly” about her time on the show to the BBC.

Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington on Strictly Come Dancing. Credit: BBC / Strictly Come Dancing

Last month, after reports about his alleged behaviour on the show, Pernice said he has “always rejected any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour”.

According to reports, Amanda Abbington, who was partnered with Pernice, 33, in the last series, will appear on ITV’s Lorraine on Thursday.

The actress, best known for playing Mary Watson in BBC drama Sherlock, withdrew from the celebrity dance competition’s 21st series in October 2023 for “personal reasons”.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, published last weekend, Abbington, 50, said her time on Strictly was “tough and horrible” and said she would vomit and cry at home after rehearsals.

There have also been reports that Strictly dancer Nadiya Bychkova raised concerns about the show to the BBC, which she denied in a social media statement.

Kate Phillips, BBC’s director of unscripted, has said that while “the vast majority of those who have taken part” in BBC shows have had positive experiences, when the corporation is made aware of inappropriate behaviour “we will always take that seriously and act”.

The entertainment programme, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, will film its pre-recorded launch programme on 4 September.

