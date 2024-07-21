Bangladesh: What is going on as violent protests sweep the country?

Play Brightcove video

Watch: Reporter Mahatir Pasha reports on the violent protests which are rocking Bangladesh

In what began as student protests largely concentrated on campuses, the unrest in Bangladesh has very quickly spread across the country.

It revolves mainly around a controversial quota system which reserves 30% of much sought-after government jobs for family members of veterans who fought in Bangladesh's war of Independence in 1971.

Students - already frustrated by a shortage of good jobs - have been demanding an end to this quota arguing it is discriminatory and benefits those who support the country's ruling Awami League party.

The government had previously halted the quota system in 2018 following mass student demonstrations, but in June Bangladesh's High Court reinstated it, setting off a wave of new protests.

On Tuesday they turned violent, with police clashing with protestors at Dhaka University.

Students clash with police during a protest over the quota system in public service, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, July 19, 2024. Credit: AP

Since then, rubber bullets, tear gas and smoke grenades have been fired into crowds as security forces struggle to regain order.

The military have since been deployed and a government imposed curfew has been rolled out nationwide. Access to the internet and social media has also been cut off.

The government has not released any official death tolls but a leading local daily newspaper Prothom Alo estimated the figure to be around 103, with thousands more facing injury.

Although the Supreme Court has now ruled the 30% quota should be reduced to 5%, it is unclear if this will be enough to quell the public anger, in an issue which has already escalated politically.

Between 1947 - following the departure of British colonial rule in the Indian subcontinent - and 1971, what is today Bangladesh was actually part of Pakistan and was known as East Pakistan.

Following a revolution and armed conflict lasting nine months, Bangladesh became an independent country in December 1971.

The man who spearheaded the independence movement and served as Bangladesh's first president, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, is the father of the current prime minister, Sheikh Hasina.

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman also founded the Awami League party - the party which currently leads Bangladesh's government.

Known popularly by the honorific title Bangabandhu (friend of Bengal), Sheikh Mujibur Rahman led the new country's government after it was founded in 1971 to 1975 before he was assassinated.

Military Officer Ziaur Rahman led a government shortly afterwards and founded the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in 1978 before he was assassinated.

The party was then run by Rahman's wife till she was imprisoned in 2018, and it has since been coordinated by their son Tarique Rahman from London.

Since then, Bangladeshi politics has been dominated largely by these two opposing factions.

It is perhaps no surprise then that the BNP backed this student protest hard and vowed to organise its own demonstrations. It has also denied the accusation levelled against it by the Awami League of infiltrating the protests and deliberately fueling political chaos and violence.

The violence in Bangladesh has been felt by the global Bangladeshi diaspora. Smaller protests have been held from New York to Sydney to Copenhagen.

Bangladeshi nationals who were protesting in Dubai have been arrested and are facing trail whilst extra police were deployed to the streets of east London on Thursday as a skirmish broke out between two groups of men.

The Supreme Court's intervention might be seen as a partial success by student protestors but with communications cut off, it's difficult to tell how well received this development has been.

Prime Minister Hasina has reportedly cancelled her diplomatic trips abroad to Spain and Brazil as she faces the most serious challenge to her government for some time. She and her government will be hoping the Supreme Court's decision helps calm the mood.