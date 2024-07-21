Play Brightcove video

Joe Biden has announced he will withdraw from the 2024 US presidential race.

Following heavy pressure from within his own party to quit, amid questions about his mental capacity, the 81 year old confirmed his resignation on X.

“I believe it in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down,” he said.

The 81-year-old president confirmed he would remain president until the end of his term, which ends on January 20, 2025, but did not indicate who he would like to succeed him as the Democrat nominee.

Unlike a president’s resignation, which automatically promotes the vice president, Biden dropping out of the race does not mean that VP Kamala Harris will take over his role.

Biden's announcement comes after he faced mounting pressure to stand down due to his health and age.

The criticism started when he faced Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump in a much-criticised head-to-head TV debate.

Calls for his withdrawal from the presidential race have only grown in the wake of a series of gaffes, including at this month's Nato conference in which he introduced Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as "President Putin".

Former President Barack Obama and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are both reported to have expressed concerns in recent days about the likelihood of Biden securing a second term in the White House.

It comes as Trump this week accepted the Republican Party's nomination, days after a failed assassination attempt on his life.

Biden ousted Trump from the White House during the 2020 presidential election - a result which led to the deadly January 6 riot in 2021.

It is unclear who the Democrats will put forward as Biden's potential successor.

Want an expert briefing on US politics and the presidential race? Listen to our latest podcast Talking Politics USA.