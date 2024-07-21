The bodies of a British woman and her husband have been found washed up on a life raft almost six weeks after they disappeared while attempting to sail across the Atlantic Ocean.

Sarah Justine Packwood and her husband James Brett Clibbery, a Canadian, had been sailing in their 13 metre (42ft) eco-friendly yacht, Theros, before the pair were reported missing last month.

The self-described "adventure travellers" had documented their journeys on their YouTube account Theros Adventures, where they posted regular video diaries and updates of the locations they visited.

RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre responded to Sable Island National Park Reserve after a boat containing human remains was discovered.

A statement issued by the force said: "A 10-foot inflatable boat was found washed ashore with two deceased people on board.

"At this time, it's thought to be a life boat for a larger vessel named Theros. The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service is working to make positive identifications."

In a post on Facebook, Mr Cribbery's son, James, confirmed the pair had died, in a "so far unexplained passing" and added that the couple would be "forever missed".

He wrote: "The past few days have been very hard. My father James Brett Clibbery, and his wife, Sarah Justine Packwood have regrettably passed away.

"There is still an investigation, as well as a DNA test to confirm, but with all the news, it is hard to remain hopeful. So far this has made it to several news outlets around the country, and I have only just spoken to the coroner today.

"I am so very sorry to the people who were friends of them. They were amazing people, and there isn't anything that will fill the hole that has been left by their, so far unexplained passing.

"Living will not be the same without your wisdom, and your wife was quickly becoming a beacon of knowledge, and kindness. I miss your smiles. I miss your voices. You will be forever missed."

The couple were reported missing on June 18 after having departed from the Dartmouth Yacht Club, in Nova Scotia a week before.

A post on their shared Facebook page the night before they embarked read: "We aim to sail across the ocean, all being well, fair winds and following seas with us! See you on the other side."

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding their deaths is ongoing, with assistance from Parks Canada, the Canadian Coast Guard, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service.

