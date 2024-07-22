Play Brightcove video

Vice President Kamala Harris is receiving hundreds of endorsements from Democratic elected officials after Joe Biden announced he was exiting the 2024 US presidential race on the Sunday.

In the wake of his withdrawal and endorsement, Harris said she was "honoured" and plans to "earn and win" the presidential election.

She wrote on X: “I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party —and unite our nation — to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda.

“We have 107 days until Election Day. Together, we will fight. And together, we will win.”

Donations to the party are also surging as Biden urged his vast list of supporters to contribute to what is now the campaign to get Harris elected.

In an email sent Sunday afternoon, Biden said picking her as his running mate is the “best decision I’ve made.”

“Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year,” Biden wrote. “Democrats - it’s time to come together and beat Trump. And if you’re with us, donate to her campaign here.”

ActBlue, the liberal political action committee, says $46.7m raised in hours since Biden withdrew from race .

Meanwhile, the Harris for President campaign has sent out a list of all of the endorsements Harris has garnered from elected Democratic officials.

Some of the more recognisable names include:

Senator Elizabeth Warren, for Massachusetts, who wrote on X: “We have many talented people in our party, but Vice President Harris is the person who was chosen by the voters to succeed Joe Biden if needed. She can unite our party, take on Donald Trump, and win in November”.

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who tweeted: “Kamala Harris will be the next President of the United States. I pledge my full support to ensure her victory in November. Now more than ever, it is crucial that our party and country swiftly unite to defeat Donald Trump and the threat to American democracy. Let’s get to work”.

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, for New York, who tweeted: “My friend Kamala Harris is a champion for freedom and a proven leader who is ready to defeat Donald Trump and defend our democracy. I’m proud to endorse her — and I’m eager to join her in this fight. Donate to her campaign now”.

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, who wrote on X: “Thrilled to support @KamalaHarris as our Democratic nominee and remain committed to working alongside her to defeat Donald Trump in November”

Congressman Adam Schiff: “Now it’s time for all of us to unite behind Vice President Harris. I am excited to endorse her campaign for President – she has the judgment, experience, leadership, and tenacity to take on and defeat Donald Trump. I worked with her when she was our Attorney General, Senator, and Vice President, and I can’t wait to work with her as President."

Harris also received support from swathes of A-list actors, singers and other celebrities, including Freaky Friday actress Jamie Lee Curtis, singer Katy Perry, and Barbra Streisand.

The VP has notably not been endorsed by former President Barrack Obama who in a lengthy statement only praised Biden for being a "patriot of the highest order".

He wrote: "We will be navigating uncharted waters in the days ahead. But I have extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges."

The Democratic Convention Rules Committee, which helps oversee the presidential nomination process, is set to meet this week.

It's not clear how the process will be adjusted to reflect his exit from the race.

Co-chairs Tim Walz and Leah Daughtry said it was the committees responsibility "to implement a framework to select a new nominee, which will be open, transparent, fair, and orderly", according to CNN.

"The process presented for consideration will be comprehensive, it will be fair, and it will be expeditious," they said.

Want an expert briefing on US politics and the presidential race? Listen to our latest podcast Talking Politics USA