Paris is often hailed the fashion capital of the world, and with just days to go until the 2024 Olympic Games kick off, anticipation is building for the nations' kits and ceremonial uniforms.

The designs are a chance for the participating countries to demonstrate their sartorial talents, histories and portray a nation's message. This year the focus is on style and sustainability.

Starting with Britain, their uniforms have been designed by Ben Sherman for the third time, and aim to highlight Britain is the coming together of four nations.

Adorned in the colours of the British flag, the outfits feature embroidery of a new floral motif - composed of a rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock - which each serves as a nod to their respective nation.

British ceremonial outfits, designed by Ben Sherman Credit: Ben Sherman via AP

Next is Haiti, and its uniform is all about the message. Created by Haitian-Italian designer Stella Jean, the colourful designs combine traditional items with sustainable fabrics.

Ms Jean calls her designs "a uniform for the rebirth of the first Black Republic" and calls the athletes "standard bearers of peace", commenting on the years of political turmoil and poverty engulfing the nation.

She says the athletes "are 12 living symbols of rebirth and militant hope".

Haiti's ceremonial uniforms, designed by Stella Jean Credit: Stella Jean via AP

The Mongolian uniforms have created a stir on social media after the designs created by sisters Michel and Amazonka Choigaalaa went viral.

Each outfit took around 20 hours to make, using ancient techniques and taking inspiration from traditional Mongolian clothing.

They include symbols that represent the country, such as the Soyombo - the national symbol or the mythological Gua-Maral deer. It also includes embroideries of the Eiffel Tower and the Olympic Torch. All uniforms were created in just three months.

For a ninth time, Ralph Lauren has designed the uniforms for Team USA.

Athletes will wear a classic Ralph Lauren navy blazer with red and white accents, along with tapered light denim jeans for the opening ceremony.

For the closing ceremony, there is a sporty jacket with white denim jeans.

Ralph Lauren has designed the USA's uniform for the ninth time Credit: AP

Lululemon has been tasked with designing Canada's uniforms for the second time. Their creations for the opening ceremony incorporated a "tapestry of pride", which consists of 10 animals: nine of which represent the provinces of Canada and one representing host nation France.

This year they focused on adaptability and inclusivity, ensuring the collection was suitable for Paralympians, such as pockets at the knees so those in a wheelchair can access their phone when training.

Canadian Olympic kit, designed by Lululemon Credit: Lululemon via AP

Indian designer Tarun Thailiani combined tradition with modern suitability.

For the male athletes, a kurta - the typical Asian long and loose shirt - along with a bundi - a traditional sleeveless jacket - was designed.

For the female athletes, after feedback from the Olympic committee, a sari was decided upon.

India's Olympic uniforms Credit: Press Information Bureau via AP

Spain's uniforms have been designed by Joma, the Spanish sportswear brand.

The collection was inspired by the carnation flower, which is intrinsically-linked to Spanish culture and is described as "fusing tradition with modernity".

In keeping with the international trend this year, Spain's uniforms feature the colours of the national flag.

Joma's collection for the Spanish Olympic team Credit: Joma

Italian athletes will be fitted in Emporio Armani uniforms - as they have been since 2012.

Six Olympic and six Paralympic athletes walked the Armani catwalk in the ceremonial uniforms last year.

Inside the jackets, the entire first verse of their national anthem is embroided.

Italy's Olympic Uniform, designed by Emporio Armani Credit: AP

Franc's Olympic uniform, made by Berluti Credit: AP

And finally, host nation France.

The Olympic team's outfits have been custom-made by French house Berluti, inserting its signature burnished-look into the collection.

Inside each item is stitched the phrase: "Artisan of all victories".

