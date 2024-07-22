Israel orders evacuation from part of Gaza humanitarian zone

The Israel Defence Force (IDF) says it is planning to start an operation against Hamas which will use a section of the Gaza strip it had designated a humanitarian zone.

The area includes the eastern part of the Muwasi humanitarian zone in southern Gaza.

The IDF said the operation followed Hamas militants embedding themselves in the area and using it to launch rockets toward Israel.

Israel estimates at least 1.8 million Palestinians are in its declared humanitarian zone, with many having been uprooted multiple times during the military's campaign.

The zone covers an 8.6 mile stretch along the Mediterranean sea with much of the area made up of tent camps lacking in sanitation, medical facilities, and limited UN aid, humanitarian groups say.

The announcement came during negotiations seeking a ceasefire in Gaza, with US and Israeli officials expressing hope that an agreement draws closer.

It comes as Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu makes a much-anticipated trip to the United States to meet with Joe Biden and address Congress.

Negotiations are set to continue on Thursday with Egypt, Qatar and the U.S. pushing Israel and Hamas towards a phased ceasefire deal that would stop the fighting and free the hostages.

More than 38,900 people have been killed in Gaza since the start of the war according to the territory's Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between combatants and civilians.

The war began with an assault by Hamas militants on southern Israel on October 7 that killed 1,200 people, most of them civilians, and took about 250 hostages.

Humanitarian conditions have worsened in Gaza following the discovery of the polio virus as sanitation systems have deteriorated.

The World Health Organisation says no one has been treated for symptoms caused by the disease.

