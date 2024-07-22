Paris Olympics 2024: Who could bring the medals home for Team GB?

Play Brightcove video

Team GB have been predicted to win 66 medals in Paris. ITV News takes a look at ten athletes hoping to be on the podium this summer

Team GB hope to fill their suitcases with medals when the Olympics kick off in Paris this week.

After taking home 64 medals from Tokyo in 2020, the United Kingdom's best athletes have set their target to bring home at least 50 in this year's games.

Having finished in the top five in the medal table at every summer Olympics since Beijing in 2008, Team GB are expected to do well again.

The Gracenote virtual medal table, which analyses sporting results from around the world, has predicted a haul of 66 medals for Team GB.

Here, ITV News breaks down some of those tipped to take home gold.

Beth Shriever - BMX racing

Beth Shriever. Credit: PA

For anyone who watched the Tokyo games, Beth Shriever will be a familiar name - she comes into Paris 2024 with a good chance of defending the gold medal she won four years ago.

Tom Pidcock - Mountain biking

Tom Pidcock. Credit: PA

Also with aspirations of defending his Tokyo gold medal is cyclist Tom Pidcock. The 24-year-old, who competes in the cyclo-cross, mountain bike and road bicycle racing disciplines of the sport for UCI World Team Ineos Grenadiers, will return to his mountain bike in the hope of securing gold in France.

Dina Asher-Smith - 100m & 200m sprints

Dina Asher-Smith. Credit: PA

Perhaps one of the most well-known athletes at the games, Team GB's sprint queen will be hoping to bounce back at these games after a hamstring injury ruled her out of the 200m in Tokyo.

The fastest British woman on record, she will be hoping for a strong world-beating performance in Paris.

Josh Kerr - 1500m

Josh Kerr. Credit: PA

Double World Champion Josh Kerr is another track star to keep an eye on as the Scot hopes to improve on the Bronze he won back in 2020.

He is expected to face tough competition from Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen, who is the current World Record holder for the indoor 1500m, and the man Kerr pushed into second place at last year's World Championships.

Keely Hodgkinson - 800m

Keely Hodgkinson. Credit: PA

Team GB's middle-distance runners could be a rich vein of medals as Keely Hodgkinson looks to improve on the silver she took home back in 2020.

While at the Tokyo games, she broke the 800m record set by Dame Kelly Holmes back in 1995.

She arrives in France ranked as the world number one in the discipline.

Bryony Page - Trampoline gymnastics

Bryony Page. Credit: PA

Bryony Page already has silver and bronze medals from Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 respectively.

She will enter the trampolining competition as one of the favourites, but will she be able to complete the set?

Bradly Sinden - Taekwondo

Bradly Sinden. Credit: PA

The Doncaster taekwondo star was disappointed with a silver medal in the men’s -68kg category in Tokyo, and vowed to learn from his mistakes.

He will return to Olympic competition with a second world title in the bag and as a strong favourite to finally make good on his lifelong ambition and turn that agonising silver into gold in the French capital.

Tom Daley - Diving

Tom Daley. Credit: PA

Tom Daley has joked he wakes up a “lot more sore” now than he used to, as he prepares to compete in his fifth Olympic Games.

The four-time Olympic medallist made his Games debut in 2008 at the age of just 14 and has since become a stalwart of the Team GB diving line-up.

After claiming bronze in London and Rio, Daley finally ended his long wait for Olympic gold at Tokyo 2020 with victory in the 10-metre synchro event alongside Matty Lee.

The 30-year-old will now defend his crown in Paris with new partner Noah Williams and he admitted his training routines have had to change since his Olympic bow 16 years ago.

He has however conceded that competing in front of his children is a prize in and of itself.

Sky Brown - Skateboarding

Sky Brown. Credit: PA

She’s only just turned 16 years of age but Brown is already heading to her second Olympics and is intent on improving on her historic skateboarding bronze in Tokyo.

Part of a three-strong GB team that also includes fellow teenager Lola Tambling and 50-year-old Andy Macdonald, Brown’s narrow failure to also qualify for surfing may serve her well as she turns her full focus on adding to her already remarkable sporting career.

Alex Yee - Triathlon

Alex Yee. Credit: PA

Alex Yee hopes to inspire the next generation of triathletes with his performances in Paris as he takes over the mantle from the Brownlee brothers.

For the first time in 20 years, the name Brownlee will not feature in the British Olympic team, with Alistair now concentrating on other challenges and Jonny having missed out on selection.

Yee, a former British 10,000-metre champion on the track, has built impressively on his 2021 success, winning double gold in the Commonwealth Games the following year and multiple World Championship Series races.

He clinched his place in Paris last August by winning the Olympic test event on the Games course, saying: “It gave me a good deal of confidence."

