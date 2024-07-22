Prince and Princess of Wales share new photo of Prince George as he turns 11

Kensington Palace have released a photo of Prince George, taken by the Princess of Wales, to mark his 11th birthday.

The celebrations come after an eventful few weeks for George, who recently joined his father at the Olympiastadion in Berlin to support England in the Euro 2024 final, which they lost to Spain.

He also joined William and his sister Princess Charlotte at a Taylor Swift concert at Wembley Stadium at the end of June, to celebrate their father’s 42nd birthday.

Kate Middleton is known to be an avid photographer, often snapping portraits of her family to commemorate their birthdays and other events, most recently to mark Father's Day.

The Palace released several shots of William with his three children leaping over sand dunes and standing on a beach on the Norfolk coast.

A photo released to mark Father's Day, captioned: "Happy birthday Papa, we all love you so much! Cx". Credit: X / @KensingtonRoyal

Prince George Alexander Louis was born in St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London on July 22 2013.

He made his debut in front of the world’s media on the hospital steps one day later, wrapped in a white shawl, cradled in his mother’s arms.

He will be the 43rd monarch since William the Conqueror to wear the crown if he follows the reigns of his grandfather, the King, and then his father, William.

