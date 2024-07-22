Temperatures expected to reach mid-20s for start of summer holidays

Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-20s in some areas next week as the weather looks set to improve for the start of the summer holidays.

Rain and cloud are forecast across the UK on Monday before warm spells of sunshine begin to develop, the Met Office said.

Some areas will see showers which may be heavy in places.

Tuesday and Wednesday are then expected to bring drier and brighter conditions with sunny spells.

Craig Snell, a Met Office Meteorologist said: "This will feel warmer as a result, particularly in the south with highs reaching the mid-20s."

Thursday will bring wet conditions as a new weather system moves in, before a mixed day of sunny spells and some showers on Friday.

Temperatures on Thursday and Friday are expected to be nearer average before high pressure is likely to build for a drier weekend, especially in southern areas.

