Industries around the world are continuing to report issues linked to a global IT outage which hit millions of devices last week.

Cyber security firm CrowdStrike said a flawed update was behind the problem, which one expert told ITV News' US partner CNN could eventually cost businesses up to $1 billion (£773 million).

A "significant number" of the roughly 8.5 million affected Microsoft Windows devices were back online and operational, as of Sunday evening, CrowdStrike said.

But the temporary loss of services has left some areas facing high consumer demands, with growing backlogs to address.

So, where are issues still being reported and how could you be impacted? ITV News explains.

GP practices

GP services are likely to face "delays", NHS England has warned, as doctors work to "catch up from lost work over the weekend".

Patients who have arranged an appointment this week should "continue to attend unless told not to", the health service said.

The warning comes after the British Medical Association (BMA) said that normal GP service "cannot be resumed immediately", owing to a "considerable backlog" caused by the outage.

GP surgeries around the country had reported being unable to book appointments or access patient records after their EMIS - patient record system supplier - services went offline.

Dr David Wrigley, deputy chairman of GPC England, the representative body for GPs at the BMA, called Friday one of the "toughest single days in recent times for GPs across England".

An NHS spokesperson said: "Systems are now back online, and patients with an NHS appointment this week should continue to attend unless told not to.

"Thanks to the hard work of NHS staff throughout this incident we are hoping to keep further disruption to a minimum, however there still may be some delays as services recover, particularly with GPs needing to rebook appointments, so please bear with us.

"It's important that patients attend appointments as normal unless told otherwise. You can contact your GP in the usual way, or use your local pharmacy, NHS 111 online or call 111 for urgent health advice."

Pharmacies

On Monday, pharmacies around the UK warned that services could be "slower than usual" in places.

Nick Kaye, chairman of the association which represents independent community pharmacies in the UK, asked the public for patience amid "increased demand".

"Please be patient with your local pharmacy team if you are visiting them, as they may still be prioritising emergency prescriptions from their local GP surgeries as well as experiencing increased demand as services return to normal," Mr Kaye said.

"As ever, community pharmacies have worked hard to provide support for those who need them during this period."

Air travel

Thousands of flights have been cancelled around the world since Friday due to the IT outage.

On Monday, travellers continued to be impacted with more than 600 flights within, into or out of the United States cancelled and more than 500 delayed, according to the tracking website FlightAware.

Some British passengers have been left waiting more than 50 hours to board return flights back to the UK.

Elsewhere, Europe's largest travel firm TUI has made the decision to cancel some peak-season package holidays, in an effort to reduce the volume of issues its facing.

A statement from the firm read: "Following the global IT issue impacting businesses around the world, we would like to apologise to everyone affected.

"Whilst the original IT issue was outside of our control, the impact to our systems has meant that our flight programming continues to suffer delays and cancellations.

"We are very sorry to all those customers impacted as we understand how disappointing this is."

