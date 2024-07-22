With Joe Biden making an unprecedent exit from the presidential race, his ticket mate Kamala Harris is the clear frontrunner to take over as the Democratic candidate for the US election 2024.

But less than 24 hours after confirming she would work to win the nomination, social media has become awash with memes extolling the current vice president.

One of her most viral moments - when she famously uttered the phrase: "you think you just fell out of a coconut tree?" - has resurfaced and appears to be driving support for her campaign.

ITV News explains the origins of the coconut tree meme, how emojis have become symbiotic with an endorsement for Harris and why social media users are saying they have been "coconut-pilled".

What is the "you think you just fell out of a coconut tree?" meme?

In May 2023, Vice-President Kamala Harris spoke at a White House swearing-in ceremony.

During the speech, she explained how work being done to support young people in education also needed to reflect the needs of their wider community.

“None of us just live in a silo. Everything is in context,” she began.

But then, in an anecdote referencing a quote her mother once told her, a meme emerged.

“She would give us a hard time sometimes, and she would say to us, ‘I don’t know what’s wrong with you young people. You think you just fell out of a coconut tree?’”

Harris then broke out into hysterical laughter, before she finished: “You exist in the context of all in which you live and what came before you.”

At the time, social media users circulated a clipped up version of her speech, segmenting the line "you think you just fell out of a coconut tree?" followed by her laugh.

The clip has re-surfaced in recent weeks, with music fans creatively remixing the snippet into famous songs.

Why are people using coconut and palm tree emojis in social posts about Kamala Harris?

Now, as Democrats begin to endorse Harris, several have referenced the 2023 meme by adding a coconut, palm tree and an American flag to their statements or including them in their social media bios.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis posted his public backing on X and said he was "thrilled to support Vice President Harris," signing off his message with three emojis.

In another show of support, Hawaii Senator Brian Schatz wrote on X: “Madam Vice President, we are ready to help,” alongside a photo of him climbing a coconut tree.

What does 'coconut-pilled' mean?

The coconut tree meme also appears to be favouring Harris' campaign, with social media users describing being "coconut-pilled" by the politician.

The term references the 1999 movie The Matrix when the lead character Neo was given the option of taken a red pill, which would let him understand the world outside the illusion of the matrix.

Being "red-pilled" became a metaphorical term for learning life-changing truths.

Coconut-pilled is therefore being used in an expression of support for Harris.

