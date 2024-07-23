Andy Murray confirms he will retire from tennis after Paris Olympics 2024

Andy Murray has announced he will retire from tennis after the Paris Olympics.

The tennis star confirmed Paris 2024 will be his "last ever tennis tournament".

Murray, 37, posted on social media on Tuesday: "Arrived in Paris for my last ever tennis tournament at the Olympics.

"Competing for Great Britain have been by far the most memorable weeks of my career and I'm extremely proud to get to do it one final time!"

Murray recently missed out on a Wimbledon farewell in the singles after he had surgery on a spinal cyst just a week before the tournament began.

The three-time grand slam champion is the only man to have won two Olympic tennis singles gold medals.

Murray made his debut at Wimbledon back in 2005, reaching the third round as an 18-year-old. He has since played 74 singles matches, winning 61 of them.

His first title came in 2013 with a hugely emotional victory over Novak Djokovic, while he lifted the trophy again in 2016.

In 2012, he sobbed on Centre Court after losing to Roger Federer in the final but beat the Swiss on the same stage a few weeks later to claim Olympic gold with one of the finest performances of his career.

What has turned out to be his final singles match at the All England Club was an agonising two-day, five-set loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas in the second round last year.

