BBC reveals top earners as part of its annual review

The BBC has revealed the salaries of its top stars for the last financial year - with Gary Lineker topping the list for the seventh year in a row.

Match Of The Day host Lineker, 63, took home £1.35 million, while Radio 2 breakfast DJ Zoe Ball was second on the rich list with a salary of £950,000 making her the highest-paid radio star.

Former newsreader Huw Edwards was the third highest-paid employee of the year despite being suspended - and later resigning - over allegations in The Sun newspaper of paying a young person for sexually explicit photos.

The report revealed that Edwards paid between £475,000 and £479,999 for the year 2023/24, marking a £40,000 increase from the year prior.

Edwards remained on the payroll while suspended, which is normal BBC policy, and was suffering from serious mental health issues and received in-patient hospital care.

BBC director-general Tim Davie defended Edwards’ £40,000 pay rise, saying: “We are always trying to be very judicious with the spending of public money and no-one wants to waste a pound."

Police said at the time they were not pursuing action after finding no evidence of criminality.

The report, published Tuesday, also names football commentator Alan Shearer, radio DJ's Greg James and Stephen Nolan, and news presenter Fiona Bruce.

Some of the BBC's most famous faces are not disclosed on the list because the corporation does not have to reveal the salaries of people who are paid through production companies.

Salary details come as the BBC has become embroiled in crisis surrounding its hit show Strictly Come Dancing over its culture and treatment of contestants.

There are few mentions of Strictly in the BBC's lengthy annual report but photos from the show are peppered throughout.

Match of the Day host Gary Lineker topped the BBC's earners list for the seventh year running. Credit: PA

This means presenters and personalities such as Michael McIntyre, Lord Sugar, Bradley Walsh and Alex Jones do not feature.

It also explains the absence of Strictly Come Dancing presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, who also hosts another of the BBC’s popular entertainment shows, The Traitors.

Other BBC stars such as Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman won't have their salaries disclosed due to working for BBC production studios. Credit: PA

There are two new entries on this year’s list of the highest-paid on-air talent.

Naga Munchetty and Radio 4’s Nick Robinson enter the top 10, replacing Ken Bruce, who no longer works at the BBC, and Sophie Raworth who moves further down.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...