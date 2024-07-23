Play Brightcove video

It is becoming ever so more likely that Kamala Harris will face off against Donald Trump to try and win the White House

Vice President Kamala Harris has secured the support of enough Democratic delegates to become her party’s presidential nominee according to a survey by the Associated Press.

It follows several top Democrats rallying behind her in the aftermath of President Joe Biden’s decision to drop his bid for reelection.

Several state delegations met late Monday to confirm their support for Harris, including Texas and her home state of California.

By Monday night, Harris had the support of more than the 1,976 delegates she’ll need to win the democratic nomination, according to the AP tally. No other candidate was named by a delegate contacted by the AP.

It marks an attempt by the party to put weeks of divisions over Joe Biden's future behind them and to unify as they look to beat Donald Trump.

With just over 100 days until Election Day prominent Democratic elected officials, party leaders and political organizations have quickly thrown their support behind Harris.

Just a day after Biden's exit from the presidential race her campaign set a new 24-hour record for presidential donations on Monday.

However, her nomination is still not 100% guaranteed.

The Democratic Convention, where the party will officially confirm its presidential nominee, is taking place next month.

Until then delegates are still free to vote for the candidate of their choice at the convention.

Harris, in a statement, responded to the AP survey, said she is “grateful to President Biden and everyone in the Democratic Party who has already put their faith in me, and I look forward to taking our case directly to the American people.”

Want an expert briefing on US politics and the presidential race? Listen to our latest podcast Talking Politics USA...