The head of the Secret Service has resigned after a failed assassination attempt on the life of Donald Trump.

Kimberly Cheatle told staff in an email that she would be stepping down from her role as director on Tuesday.

It comes after she had faced calls to quit over the agency's handling of the former president's security protocols at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania earlier this month.

Trump, 78, was the target of the gunman - Thomas Matthew Crooks - and suffered an injury to his right ear.

The attack also left one person dead and a further two seriously injured.

"I take full responsibility for the security lapse," Ms Cheatle said in an email to staff.

"In light of recent events, it is with a heavy heart that I have made the difficult decision to step down as your director."

On Monday, Ms Cheatle called the attempt on Trump's life the "most significant operational failure" for the Secret Service in decades.

She told a congressional hearing the agency had "failed" to protect Trump, but remained defiant when asked if she would resign.

