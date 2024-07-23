James Cleverly becomes first to enter Tory leadership contest

James Cleverly has become the first contender to enter the race to replace Rishi Sunak as Conservative Party leader.

In a video posted on X, the former home secretary pitched his credentials to take over the Tories following its crushing defeat in the 2024 election.

His video starts with him discussing how he was born in Lewisham Hospital and how his mother worked in the same place.

He said it was under a Conservative government that he had the opportunity to succeed which inspired him to get into politics.

In the video, he said: "We need to reestablish our reputation as the party who in government helps grow the economy, helps people achieve their goals, their dreams and their aspirations."

The official nomination process for entering the race opens on Wednesday, with several other leading members of the party expected to throw their hat in the ring.

Former home secretary Suella Braverman is widely expected to launch a bid to lead the party from the right.

She used a slot guest-hosting a radio programme to argue that “we had quite a centrist Conservative agenda” and that “identity politics got out of control” under Sunak.

“We need to be a party that’s firm and credible on immigration,” she told LBC listeners.

“We need to give some hope to the British people on taxation, robust on security and defence, and a real champion for common-sense British values. None of this divisive identity politics and woke nonsense. It really frustrates me that that has happened on our watch.”

Ms Braverman dodged a caller’s question on whether she would throw her hat in the ring.

Other potential leadership contenders include shadow communities secretary Kemi Badenoch, former work and pensions secretary Mel Stride, former home secretary Dame Priti Patel, shadow security minister Tom Tugendhat and former immigration minister Robert Jenrick.

Nominations will open on Wednesday evening and close in the afternoon on July 29. The parliamentary party will then narrow the field down to four, who will make their case at the Conservative Party Conference, which runs from September 29 to October 2. The final two, picked by the parliamentary party, will then be voted on by Conservative Party members in an online ballot that will close on October 31. The result will be announced on November 2.

