Labour suspends seven rebel MPs who voted to scrap two-child benefit cap

Seven Labour MPs who defied the Government by backing an amendment to scrap the two-child benefit cap have lost the whip.

Apsana Begum, Richard Burgon, Ian Byrne, Imran Hussain, Rebecca Long-Bailey, John McDonnell and Zarah Sultana have been suspended from the parliamentary party for six months.

In a statement on X, formerly Twitter, Apsana Begum said: "I voted against the two-child benefit cap which has contributed to rising and deepening levels of child poverty and food insecurity for many East End families."

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer faced his first Commons rebellion on Tuesday as the Government comfortably defeated calls to scrap the cap.

But the division list showed seven MPs rebelled to back the SNP-led amendment.

The House of Commons voted 363 to 103, majority 260, to reject the amendment tabled in the name of SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn.

Slow clapping could be heard in the chamber after the result was announced.

In an interview with ITV News before the election, Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner refused to commit to scrapping the two-child limit.

In May, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he would scrap the cap “in an ideal world” but added that “we haven’t got the resources to do it at the moment”.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

The cap, introduced in 2015 by then-Conservative chancellor George Osborne, restricts child welfare payments to the first two children born to most families.

A report from the End Child Poverty Coalition in June found child poverty rates are directly and strongly correlated with the percentage of children affected by the two-child limit in the local area.

It argued that this provides “further evidence that the policy is a key driver of child poverty”.

Mr Flynn said: “Tonight, the Labour Party has failed its first major test in government.

“Labour MPs had the opportunity to deliver meaningful change from years of Tory misrule by immediately lifting thousands of children out of poverty – they have made a political choice not to do so.

“This is now the Labour government’s two-child cap – and it must take ownership of the damage it is causing, including the appalling levels of poverty in the UK.”

Ahead of the vote, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said there was “no silver bullet” to end child poverty but acknowledged the “passion” of Labour MPs who were considering rebelling over the continuation of the Tory measure.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda in every episode…