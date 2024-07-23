Man arrested after stabbing near Kent barracks

A man has been arrested following an attack near a barracks in Kent, local police have said.

Kent police said the incident happened in Sally Port Gardens, in Gillingham, which is near the Brompton Barracks.

They said a 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder following an attack on a man in his 40s.

The victim was taken to hospital with "injuries consistent with stab wounds."

Police said they were called at 5.55pm on Tuesday following the attack.

Brompton Barracks is the headquarters of the British Army’s 1 Royal School of Military Engineering Regiment.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said it was aware of the incident but declined to comment until the identity of the victim was confirmed.

