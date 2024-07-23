Mattel releases first blind Barbie doll

The first blind Barbie has been released by toy company Mattel as the latest in a range of inclusive dolls.

It includes features that allow accessible play for children with sight loss as well as representing a visually impaired woman.

The doll comes with a marshmallow tip cane, sunglasses, textured and vibrant fabrics, Velcro fastenings on clothing and elbow articulations to ensure comfortable cane use.

It has been designed with an eye gaze facing slightly up and out to reflect the sometimes-distinct eye gaze of a blind person.

The release is the latest in a long line of inclusive dolls which have included a hearing loss Barbie, Down's syndrome Barbie and Barbie in a wheelchair.

Blind disability activist and broadcaster Lucy Edwards was the first blind person in the UK to meet the new Barbie.

She said: “This to me is just another step in that journey that finally we are creating a world that is made for blind young people to thrive, and if Barbie can be blind that means I can be blind and that is so important for the confidence of young people today.”

Ms Edwards, who lost sight in her right eye at 11 before losing her remaining sight at 17, said it is "incredible" that a blind Barbie has been created.

She added: "I didn't see myself represented so that means I was scared of blindness. If I had a representation that said blindness is sassy, blindness is cool, blindness is OK, then I would have been more OK with losing my vision, but it was scary."

Mattel consulted a number of charities including the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB).

Debbie Miller, from the RNIB, said it is important that people with sight problems were involved with the development: “I don’t think it is possible to create diverse products without speaking directly to the people that are affected with those things every single day, so it is so important.

“It seems really simple but big Velcro fastenings on the backs of clothing just help so much when you have low vision or can’t see details, and you can only really learn and understand that when you are speaking to those that have those lived experiences.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know