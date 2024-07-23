Rarely has Washington DC rolled out the red carpet for such a divisive foreign leader.

Benjamin Netanyahu has gone to the United States at a time when support for him in Israel is dwindling.

Given the turmoil in the US presidential race, most Americans will not notice the Netanyahu visit, but then it is not about them, it is all about bolstering his image in the eyes of Israelis.

Tomorrow, he will become the first foreign leader to address Congress for the fourth time. Winston Churchill did so three times, Nelson Mandela twice.

Covid permitting, the Israeli Prime Minister should also get to meet President Joe Biden.

Up until now, an invitation to the Oval Office has been noticeably lacking since Mr Netanyahu’s return to power in 2022.

President Joe Biden has been self-isolating since testing positive for Covid earlier this month. Credit: AP

The main reason for that is the ultra right wing make up of the current Israeli government.

The cabinet includes war-mongering settlers who have repeatedly threatened to topple the administration if Mr Netanyahu agrees a peace deal with Hamas.

Talks to that end are expected to resume in Cairo and Doha on Thursday, but critics of Mr Netanyahu claim he is more interested in the survival of his government than in securing the release of the remaining 120 hostages.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s mantra regarding Gaza is his quest for total victory.

But military leaders say that goal is unattainable and that promising it amounts to throwing sand into the eyes of the Israeli people.

As Mr Netanyahu went on his travels the Israel Defence Force (IDF) sent packing tens of thousands of Gazans who were staying in Khan Younis. The Israelis say they want to attack Hamas elements that have re-emerged there.

In Gaza, the IDF is going round again and it is not a victory lap.

Hamas have been weakened, but the group remains undefeated. Military leaders want a ceasefire deal not least because the Gaza offensive has become somewhat aimless.

But Mr Netanyahu may stand in the way to save his government.

His critics say Joe Biden’s decision to stand down for the sake of the nation stands in stark contrast to the conduct of Mr Netanyahu - who gives the impression that he has prioritised his own political survival over the needs of his country.

For the majority of Israelis, no amount of glad handing in Washington DC will obscure that reality.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know