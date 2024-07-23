Two women arrested after man stabbed at London tube station

Two women have been arrested after a man was stabbed and left with "life-threatening injuries" at a London Underground station, police say.

Police were called to Seven Sisters Underground station at 8:48am on Tuesday following reports of a serious assault.

The two women have both been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

One has also been arrested on suspicion of common assault. They remain in police custody while investigations continue.

The underground station remains partially closed while police conduct their investigations and passengers are expected to see an increased policing presence in the area.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 8.48am on Tuesday 23 July to reports of an incident in Seven Sisters Road, N15.

"We sent a number of resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew, a paramedic in a fast response cars, an incident response officer and London’s Air Ambulance.

"The first of our crews arrived in two minutes.

"Our crews treated a man at the scene, before taking him to a London major trauma centre."

Anyone with information can contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, using reference 171 of 23 July.

