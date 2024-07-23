Who is in the running to be Kamala Harris' Vice Presidential candidate?

Kamala Harris has confirmed she has secured the support of enough Democratic delegates to become the party’s presidential nominee.

It follows several top Democrats rallying behind her in the aftermath of President Joe Biden’s decision to drop his re-election bid.

She said in a statement on social media: "This election will present a clear choice between two different visions. Donald Trump wants to take our country back to a time before many of us had full freedoms and equal rights.

"I believe in a future that strengthens our democracy, protects reproductive freedom and ensures every person has the opportunity to not just get by, but to get ahead."

In order to become the official Democratic she would need to win a majority of delegates at the party's convention in August.

Gavin Newsom

Gavin Newsom on the campaign trial Credit: AP

Pundits previously predicted the California governor as a potential replacement for Joe Biden as the Presidential candidate.

He notably debated a then-GOP candidate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Fox News and visited several Republican-led states.

On Sunday, Newsom endorsed Harris social media and said: "No one is better to prosecute the case against Donald Trump’s dark vision and guide our country in a healthier direction than America’s Vice President, @KamalaHarris."

In 2018 Newsom called for Democrats to go on the offensive against the Republicans' stance on abortion restrictions, book bans and protections for the LGBTQ community.

He steered his state through the Covid-19 pandemic and fought off an effort to remove him from office which stemmed from anger about his Covid response.

The 56-year-old also faced controversy for attending an unmasked birthday dinner of a lobbyist friend while urging Californians to stay home.

Josh Shapiro

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro Credit: AP

Pennsylvania Governor Shapiro was elected in a landslide victory in 2022 and was previously the state's attorney general.

During a stop in Philadelphia in July, Harris called Shapiro a “great partner to the president and me".

He endorsed Harris on Sunday calling her a “patriot worthy of our support".

He made headlines last year by swiftly rebuilding a collapsed bridge on a crucial Philadelphia highway, marking a major political victory for the first-term governor.

The assassination attempt against former Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, also placed the governor in the spotlight.

His response to the death of Corey Comperatore, the Trump supporter who was killed while shielding his wife and daughter, has especially been praised.

At a news conference a day after the shooting, Shapiro said: "Corey was a girl dad. Corey was a firefighter. Corey went to church every Sunday. Corey loved his community."

Roy Cooper

Roy Cooper in 2022 Credit: AP

Cooper is governor of a crucial election battleground - North Carolina. He was narrowly elected in 2016 by just 10,000 votes and won re-election in 2020.

He endorsed Harris saying she "has what it takes to defeat Donald Trump and lead our country thoughtfully and with integrity".

As governor, Cooper has clashed with the Republican supermajority in the state legislature over abortion and voting rights.

He overcame the supermajority when North Carolina became the 40th state to expand Medicaid to low-income adults - more than 500,000 residents now have coverage.

However, he has downplayed speculation that he is shortlisted to become Harris' vice presidential nominee.

Biden and Harris highlighted the achievement during a campaign stop in Raleigh in March with hopes of winning the state.

Cooper said: "I don’t want to play into this new favourite political parlour game, because it’s too important for America to stop Donald Trump."

The 67-year-old has been a political force in North Carolina since 1986.

Mark Kelly

Mark Kelly was a former astronaut Credit: AP

Arizona Senator Mark Kelly won the state by only 10,457 votes in 2020, making it a key swing state in November's election.

Though a staunch Democrat, the former astronaut called undocumented migrants crossing the U.S. Southern border a "crisis" in 2023.

He is the husband of former House congresswoman Gabby Giffords, who was seriously wounded in a 2011 mass shooting in Arizona.

Andy Beshear

Andy Beshear in 2024 Credit: AP

Kentucky Governor Beshear won reelection last November in the deep-red state, which Trump carried by 20 points in 2020.

Beshear expressed his willingness to run alongside Hariis if asked. Speaking to MSNBC about the possibility of being VP, he said: “Well, I think if somebody calls you on that, what you do is, is at least listen,” he replied.

Beshear made headlines for leading Kentucky through the COVID pandemic, deadly tornadoes in 2021, and flooding in 2022.

He has debated with Republicans over education, public assistance and tax policy.

His father, Steve Beshear, served as Kentucky governor for two terms and gained national attention for reducing the state's uninsured rate from over 20% to 7.5%, one of the country's largest improvements under the Affordable Care Act.

JB Pritzker

JB Pritzker is heir of Hyatt hotel Credit: AP

Billionaire Illinois Governor Pritzker was first elected in 2018 and sailed to reelection in 2022.

Heir to the Hyatt hotel chain, Pritzker has tackled key issues dominating the 2024 presidential race, including gun control and reproductive rights.

He led the state amid increased demand for abortion care from women travelling from the South and Midwest post-Roe v Wade.

He signed a sweeping ban on firearms and high-capacity magazines in 2023.

Pritzker signed the first-ever legislation that prohibits book bans in the state.

He has called Trump a "liar" and said he is a "34-count convicted felon who cares only about himself".

He endorsed Harris saying, "Vice-President Harris has proven, at every point in her career, that she possesses the skills, strength, and character to lead this country and the vision to better lives of all Americans".

Pete Buttigieg

Buttigieg was a intelligence officer in the US Navy Credit: AP

US Transport Secretary Buttigieg was the first openly gay man to launch a presidential campaign.

He broke barriers as the first gay candidate to earn primary delegates for a major party’s nomination and became the first Senate-confirmed LGBTQ Cabinet secretary in history.

The Afghanistan war veteran faced criticism for a slow federal response to a train derailment in Ohio.

He also called former Vice President Mike Pence a “cheerleader for the porn star presidency,” referring to Trump’s personal life, and often clashed with Fox News panellists.

Recently, Buttigieg said he “knew a lot of people like” the Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance.

He said: "I found a lot of people like him who would say whatever they needed to, to get ahead. Five years ago, that seemed like being the anti-Trump Republican, so that’s what he was… Five years later, the way he gets ahead is (Trump) is the greatest thing since sliced bread."

Gretchen Whitmer

Whitmer was targeted in a kidnapping plot in 2020 Credit: AP

Governor of the crucial swing state Michigan, Whitmer appeared to absolve herself from being the Harris' Vice Presidential nominee.

On Monday, she said: "I am not leaving Michigan. I am proud to be the governor of Michigan. I have been consistent. I know everyone is always suspicious and asking this question over and over again... I'm not going anywhere."

First elected in 2018, Whitmer has pledged to expand affordable healthcare, invested billions in Michigan's infrastructure, and established a department to improve the quality of drinking water following the Flint water crisis.

She is also a staunch defender of reproductive rights.

Whitmer was a prominent leader during the COVID pandemic for issuing stay-at-home orders, which led to a 2020 kidnapping plot against her.

In the weeks after the debate between Biden and Trump, Whitmer continued to back the president, dismissing speculation about her potentially entering the race if he withdrew.

“I understand that some are playing fantasy football and want to pick a few random leaders across the country to create a ticket. That’s not how this works,” she told CNN. “We have a president who’s earned the nomination.”

