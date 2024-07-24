Australian surfer's severed leg washes ashore after shark attack

A severed leg belonging to an Australian surfer who was attacked by a shark has washed ashore and been taken to hospital in the hope that doctors can reattach it.

Kai McKenzie, 23, was attacked in the water off North Shore Beach, in Port Macquarie, on Tuesday, 7News reported.

He lost his right leg as he fought off the shark and was able to swim to shore, where a retired police officer helped save his life.

A New South Wales (NSW) duty manager told 7News that the officer used a dog lead as a tourniquet to wrap around Mr McKenzie's injured leg before he was taken to hospital.

NSW Police confirmed that emergency services had attended the scene of a "reported shark attack".

Mr McKenzie underwent surgery at a hospital in the nearby city of Newcastle, where he remains in a stable condition, according to a Go Fund Me page set up in his name.

A short while after the attack, Mr McKenzie's severed leg washed ashore, according to local reports.

His leg was put on ice and taken to hospital in the event that doctors would be able to reattach it.

A surfwear brand, Rage, which sponsors Mr McKenzie described him as the "toughest person that we know" in a statement on Instagram.

"He has been through a lot breaking his back last year, he never once complained always just got on with doing what he loved as soon as possible. He is an inspiring person," a statement read.

A long stretch of beaches in Port Macquarie were closed immediately after the attack before reopening on Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities are trying to track the shark responsible for the attack using drones and SMART drumlines - a trap that can move sharks without killing them.

