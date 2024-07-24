Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been met with a flurry of protests in Washington DC before his meeting with President Joe Biden and Congress.

On Monday and Tuesday, hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Watergate Hotel, where Netanyahu is believed to be staying, banging pots and pans to disrupt his visit.

They also projected an image on the hotel labelling him "wanted," calling for his arrest.

Netanyahu has travelled to the US with the aim to build support for Israel's continued war in Gaza, and discuss increased tensions with Hezbollah in Lebanon and other Iranian-allied groups in the region.

He may also address China's new brokered deal between Palestinian factions Hamas and Fatah to form a government together.

This all comes at a time when support for him in Israel and the war around the world is dwindling.

About 400 demonstrators from the pro-Palestinian and anti-zionist group, Jewish Voice for Peace, staged a sit-in protest in the Cannon Building, which houses offices of House of Representatives members.

They wore red t-shirts that read “Not In Our Name" while sitting on the floor of the building's rotunda, holding signs that read "Jews to Biden: Stop arming Israel," and chanting "Let Gaza live!"

Jewish Voice for Peace at the Capitol Credit: AP

After half an hour of clapping and chanting, US Capitol Police officers issued several warnings.

The group claims over 300 protesters including Rabbis were arrested.

“I am the daughter of Holocaust survivors and I know what a Holocaust looks like,” said Jane Hirschmann, from New York, who drove down for the protest with her two daughters — both of whom were arrested.

“When we say ‘Never Again,’ we mean never for anybody.”

Families of some of the remaining hostages held by Hamas held a protest vigil on the National Mall Tuesday evening, urging Netanyahu to negotiate with the Palestinian group and secure the release of about 120 Israeli hostages still in Gaza.

About 150 demonstrators applauded when Biden was mentioned, but several criticised Netanyahu - known by his nickname “Bibi” - for opposing a proposed cease-fire deal that would return the hostages.

Aviva Siegel, 63, who spent 51 days in captivity and whose husband, Keith, remains a hostage. said: "I'm begging Bibi. There's a deal on the table and you have to take it.”

"I want Bibi to look in my eyes and tell me one thing: that Keith is coming home."

Multiple protests are planned for Wednesday when Netanyahu is scheduled to address Congress.

Police have boosted security around the Capitol and closed roads in anticipation.

Joe Biden and Netanyahu are scheduled to meet on Thursday, with Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris set to meet with him separately the same day.

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said on his social media platform, Truth Social, that he will meet Netanyahu on Friday.

