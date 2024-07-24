By James Gray, ITV News Producer

Kamala Harris will be hopeful of ending the year one rung further up the US political ladder than where she started it: as president.

Harris, 59, will likely battle it out against Republican nominee Donald Trump in November for a place in the White House, after she confirmed to have the backing of enough Democratic delegates to become the party's presidential nominee.

It follows the withdrawal of US President Joe Biden from the contest, after he faced widespread pressure to step down over questions about his age and mental capacity.

To secure her win, Harris will need to convince voters of her intentions and what her administration will stand for.

The upcoming election is likely to be decided on how Harris and Trump position themselves on a number of key issues.

So, where does the current vice president stand on things like abortion - and what could her plans for the economy look like? ITV News explains.

Immigration

Upon entering the White, Harris was put in charge of resolving the issue of migration to the US across its southern border.

Harris was criticised early into her tenure as vice president for appearing to stumble through interviews on the topic and not visiting the US-Mexico border until several months after taking office.

Her work on immigration - a sensitive voter issue - and perceived failure by some to control America's borders, is likely to be targeted by the Republican Party in the build-up to November's election.

Harris did announce $950 million (£735 million) last year to help tackle the issue, and backed a bipartisan border security bill, which would have forced the border to shut if daily crossings reached a threshold.

The legislation, however, was effectively killed by Trump after he urged Republicans to withdraw their backing.

Foreign policy

As Biden's vice president, Harris has followed his lead on overseas issues, including the ongoing war between Israel and proscribed terror group Hamas.

Biden has been a staunch ally to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is visiting Washington DC this week.

But Harris' past comments could indicate that she will not be as keen a supporter of Israel in its continued military campaign in Gaza .

In March, she called for an "immediate ceasefire" in the territory, saying: "People in Gaza are starving. The conditions are inhumane. And our common humanity compels us to act."

She said the "threat Hamas poses to the people of Israel must be eliminated", but also that "too many innocent Palestinians have been killed".

A Harris-led White House administration would also be expected to continue support for Ukraine in its war against Russia.

The US, despite slow progress recently in passing military aid for Ukraine, has been a loyal supporter to the European country and its president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, committing billions of dollars to the war effort.

Joe Biden's withdrawal from the presidential contest has paved the way for Kamala Harris' entry. Credit: AP

Economy

Harris has supported President Biden's Investing in America agenda, which has aimed to boost infrastructure investment and encourage more industries to turn to clean energy.

She has also focused her efforts as vice president towards helping parents with childcare costs and supporting senior citizens.

Earlier this year, Harris suggested the current administration's policies to help combat climate change would bring economic benefits by creating jobs within the renewable energy sector.

As a senator, she backed tax credits for Americans earning less than $100,000 (£78,000).

She has also advocated for the wealthiest in society to pay more in taxes to fund a rise in teacher salaries.

She has branded herself as "not a protectionist" Democrat when it comes to trade, despite the fact that she has opposed trade deals brought forward by past governments.

Abortion

Harris has long been a champion of reproductive rights, becoming the Democrat's lead voice on the issue since the decision to overturn Roe v Wade in 2022.

Biden himself, who had supported restrictions around abortion earlier in his career, was seen as a somewhat awkward messenger on the issue.

Harris, on the other hand, has proved more vocal and called on Congress to pass a new law that would guarantee access to abortion for women across the country.

In June, she said "everything is at stake" with abortion at the presidential election, telling MSNBC: "Every person of whatever gender should understand that, if such a fundamental freedom, such as the right to make decisions about your own body, can be taken, be aware of what other freedoms may be at stake."

Her comments came at a time where the Democratic Party has sought to contrast positions taken on abortion by themselves and the Republican Party.

The decision to strike down Roe v Wade was made in part by three Conservative justices who were nominated to the Supreme Court during Trump's White House tenure.

Kamala Harris has long championed reproductive rights across the US. Credit: AP

Inflation

Were Harris to win the election, she would be expected to continue with Biden's promise of tackling sky-high prices that were originally caused by the Covid pandemic.

Last month, inflation measured at 3% in the US - dropping 0.1% from May to June.

The news has given hope that the US Federal Reserve might cut interest rates, which are making it increasingly difficult for Americans to join the housing ladder.

Harris has been a keen supporter of Biden's efforts to tackle inflation and, earlier this month, described it as her "highest priority".

"If it wasn't clear before the pandemic it was certainly clear after, when people are sick they need to be able to stay home and not juggle that versus their ability to put food on the table," she told NBC-affiliated WDSU.

"So these are some things that we are going to continue to fight for."

