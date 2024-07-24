'It's time': Andy Murray says decision to retire from tennis 'not difficult'

Play Brightcove video

'I am really happy about it now', says Andy Murray on his decision to retire

Andy Murray has said his decision to retire after the Olympics in Paris "hasn't been that difficult" as he "knew it was the right time".

The three-time grand slam champion - and the only man to have won two Olympic tennis singles gold medals - is calling time on his career at the Games in Paris.

Speaking of his decision to retire, Murray told ITV News that he wasn't initially sure if ending his career was what he wanted, but added: "I am really happy about it now".

Murray suffered heartbreak at Wimbledon after his singles farewell was robbed from him due to surgery on a spinal cyst just a week before the tournament began.

Murray said: "When I had the injury at Queen's and the operation, I knew that this was the right time to stop and it hasn't been that difficult. I've actually been really happy and good with it.

"A few months ago when I was talking about it with family and friends, I really wasn't sure if it was something I was ready to stop. But I am really happy about it now."

He had been able to play doubles with his brother Jamie, but lost in the first round in a Centre Court farewell.

Murray has confirmed that while fit enough to play, it will only be in the doubles competition as he doesn't feel he is in shape to play singles.

Playing alongside Dan Evans, he is looking to chase a fourth Olympic medal.

“That would be like a fairytale ending," Murray said when asked what it would mean to win gold at the Games.

"Obviously, I mean whether it happens or not, the ending is still going to be there.

“I can’t control what’s going to happen on the match court, but I’ve been trying to prepare as best as I could with Dan [Evans] in the doubles and I think that’s where the best chance of getting a medal is. But yeah it would be obviously incredibly special.”

'I don't plan on travelling or going abroad, I plan on spending as much time as I can with my family. I want to be with them,' Andy Murray tells ITV News Sports Editor Steve Scott

Murray said he is looking forward to spending as much time as possible with his children and "playing a lot of golf" when he retires.

Speaking from Team GB's base in Paris, Murray said: "I don't plan on travelling or going abroad, I plan on spending as much time as I can with my family. I want to be with them whilst they are young.

"I obviously have a lot of other hobbies, I love playing golf and certainly will have a lot more time to improve my golf game.

"And, once I have had enough time to work out what I want to do, I'll work hard towards whatever that is."

Writing on X, Murray said: “Arrived in Paris for my last ever tennis tournament @Olympics.

“Competing for (Team GB) have been by far the most memorable weeks of my career and I’m extremely proud to get do it one final time!”

Murray first represented Team GB at the Beijing Games in 2008 but it was his gold medal performance at London 2012 that took his career to the next level.

Following London 2012 with a win at the US Open a month later, he then went on to become the first British Wimbledon champion in 77 years the following year.

He won his second Wimbledon in 2016 and became the only man to win two Olympic gold medals when he topped the podium in Rio.

