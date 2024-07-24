Morocco fans storm pitch in protest against Argentina goal at Olympics

Morocco fans swarmed onto the pitch in protest against a late equaliser from Argentina during the opening match of the Paris Olympics men’s football tournament.

Despite minutes of the game remaining, play was suspended for almost two hours on Wednesday. VAR then disallowed Argentina's goal, scored by Cristian Medina in the 16th minute of extra time.

Morocco held on to claim a 2-1 victory.

Initially feeling they had been denied a win, Morocco fans threw objects and invaded the pitch, before being tackled by security at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Etienne.

Invaders run on the pitch during the men's Group B game. Credit: AP

Footage showed some Argentina players flinching when what appeared to be a flare was thrown, and bottles and cups were strewn across the pitch by the end of play.

It was initially thought that the full-time whistle had been blown, with even FIFA's own website declaring the game was over.

Video boards informed fans the match was suspended and they had to leave the stadium.

Stewards catch pitch invaders, as bottles and cups litter the grass. Credit: AP

About an hour after the incident, organizers at the venue said the match was not officially over and VAR was reviewing whether the goal would stand.

Players eventually re-entered the field after a long delay and began to warm up before the game could be concluded.

The stadium's video screen announced that the match had been suspended. Credit: AP

After warmups, players from both teams stood on the field in the otherwise empty stadium while an official reviewed the video.

He offered a brief explanation to Argentina’s players after the goal was overturned while players on Morocco's bench celebrated.

Play resumed for about three minutes after the resumption before the final whistle was blown.

Morocco had led the game 2-0 before Argentina’s fight back.

Giuliano Simeone scored in the 68th minute and Medina levelled the game deep into time added on. The goal was disallowed and the match ended 2-1 to Morocco.

