Nine arrested after pro-Palestine protesters block entrance to Foreign Office

Nine pro-Palestine activists have been arrested for blocking the entrance to the Foreign Office, in what organisers described as a “heavy-handed” approach by police.

Around 200 demonstrators, led by Workers for a Free Palestine, gathered outside the foreign office on Whitehall on Wednesday morning to accuse the Government of being “complicit” in Israel’s war in Gaza.

The activists called on Foreign Secretary David Lammy, who was travelling to New Delhi in India on Wednesday, to publish legal advice given to the FCDO on potential Israeli war crimes in Gaza and suspend the sale of arms to the country.

The protesters split into two groups, blocking both entrances to the Foreign Office on either end of King Charles Street.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

A crowd, almost entirely made up of staff from the Foreign Office, looked on as activists accused the foreign secretary and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer of having “blood on their hands”.

One man who appeared to be in his late 30s waiting to enter the building said: “Many of us are sympathetic (with the protesters).”

At 8.38am, police officers pushed their way into the demonstrators, removing particular individuals and taking them away to be arrested.

On two occasions, police had to hold back demonstrators attempting to cling on to fellow protesters who had been removed from the crowd.

Commenting on the number of arrests and the police’s tactics, Georgie, an organiser within the group in her late 20s, said: “We’ve never had that before. The police have been more heavy-handed today.”

By 8.44am, police had cleared a path to one of the entrances to King Charles Street, enabling Foreign Office workers to enter their offices.

One protestor lit a red flare during the protest. Credit: PA

As the workers walked through the cleared path, several protesters shouted “shame on you”.

A spokesperson for the group said: “The demonstration is not aimed at targeting staff. It’s aimed at David Lammy.”

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 8.30am on Wednesday 24 July a group of protesters arrived at the Whitehall end of King Charles’ Street and stood in the road blocking pedestrian and vehicle access.

“Officers responded and Public Order Act conditions were imposed on them, requiring them to leave the central arch at the entrance to the street clear.

“When the group failed to comply with the conditions, officers intervened and made nine arrests, quickly restoring access.

“Protesters remain in the area but officers are monitoring the situation and ensuring roads are not blocked again.”

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda in every episode…