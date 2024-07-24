Pilot only survivor in Nepal plane crash that killed 18 passengers

At least 18 people have died after a plane skidded off a runway and crashed at an airport in Nepal's capital of Kathmandu, officials say.

The only survivor from the incident was the pilot, who sustained injuries to his eyes and was rushed to a local hospital.

Doctors have said he is not in danger.

Images from Nepal police showed thick smoke billowing from the burning aircraft on the runway at Tribhuvan International Airport.

Smoke rises from Trubhuvan International Airport in Kathmandum, Nepal, after a plane slipped off the runway. Credit: AP

Nepal's main airport has been closed as emergency crews worked.

The Civil Aviation Authority have said all 19 people aboard the plane were employees of Saurya Airlines.

Speaking to ITV News' US partner CNN, airport information officer Gyanendra Bhul said the flight crashed at around 11am local time and had been travelling to Pokhara for technical maintenance purposes.

Nepal is widely regarded as one of the most dangerous places in the world, in part due to its mountainous terrain.

Home of the Himalayas, eight of the world's 14 highest mountains, including Everest, are in Nepal.

Its weather also changes suddenly and airstrips are typically located in difficult to reach mountain regions.

Last year, Nepal had its worst plane crash in more than 30 years when at least 68 people died in an Yeti Airlines flight that went down near Pokhara.

