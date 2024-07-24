Sitting behind the Resolute Desk gifted to America by Queen Victoria, Joe Biden reached for the loftiest references as he addressed the nation.

Citing Jefferson, Washington and Franklin among others he told viewers the country stood at an inflection point.

“History is in your hands. The power of America is in your hands.”

In acknowledging his own decision to stand aside, he hinted at the personal sacrifice he had made.

“I believe my record, my leadership and my vision for the future merited a second term - but nothing, nothing can come in the way of saving our democracy.

That includes personal ambition.

So I’ve decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation.”

He summed up the magnitude of the decision before America and showed why he couldn’t be part of it.

The halting verbal delivery and odd stumble which have become the focus of criticism and concerns were also present in this speech.

But he tried to shape those struggles as a sign of strength.

“Nowhere else on earth could a kid with a stutter from modest beginnings in Scranton Pennsylvania and Claremont Delaware one day sit behind the resolute desk in the Oval Office as President of the United States.”

Seated in the Oval Office watching this moment of history were 39 people.

Members of his family were present including his son Hunter Biden, daughter Ashley Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

Several grandchildren were also there to witness their 81-year-old grandfather explain why he couldn’t continue to run in November’s election.

At one point Ashley Biden reached for the hand of her mother, who was seated next to her.

The 46th President’s voice was so soft it was barely audible to those in the room.

President Biden cast his exit as a moment when democracy is under threat.

This will be one of the defining speeches of his Presidency.

He never mentioned Donald Trump by name but his predecessor’s shadow loomed large in the carefully crafted sentences uttered during those eleven historic minutes.

He did mention his Vice President, describing Kamala Harris as a capable, tough and incredible partner.

In the end, he reflected on the promise of America: a country built on an idea.

”The great thing about America is, here kings and dictators do not rule — the people do.

History is in your hands. The power’s in your hands. The idea of America lies in your hands.

You just have to keep faith — keep the faith — and remember who we are.

We are the United States of America, and there is simply nothing, nothing beyond our capacity when we do it together.

So let’s act together, and preserve our democracy.

God bless you all and may God protect our troops. Thank you.”

He was applauded for about 60 seconds by those in the room.

His legacy is now bookended by two decisions: running because he felt the fate of the Republic was at stake, and walking away because he knew he wasn’t the best person to defend it.

