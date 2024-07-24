A 40-year-old Russian man has been arrested on suspicion of plotting "large scale" acts of "destabilisation" during the Paris Olympics.

On Tuesday, a man who has not been named was charged for sharing “intelligence with a foreign power with a view to provoking hostilities in France”.

The alleged plot was political and does not appear to be a terror attack.

French newspaper Le Parisien reported that he was arrested on Sunday by officers of the General Directorate of Internal Security (DGSI) and remanded in custody.

A search was carried out at the man's Paris apartment at the request of the French interior ministry.

Another source told the newspaper that the plot was a "large-scale project" that could have had "serious" consequences.

The arrest comes just days before the Olympics get underway, with the opening ceremony set to take place in on Friday.

With up to 75,000 police, soldiers and hired guards on patrol in Paris, this is one largest peacetime deployments of security forces in French history.

Roads and metro stations have been closed.

Some 44,000 barriers have been erected. Also, a system of QR codes has been set up for residents and others looking to access to the river Seine and its islands.

French authorities conducted nearly one million background checks on people, including athletes, coaches, journalists, volunteers, security guards, and residents.

4,360 applications were rejected due to security threats and terror links.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...