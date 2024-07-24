Play Brightcove video

Footage of the actions that led to Dujardin's removal from the Paris Olympics was shared exclusively with ITV's Good Morning Britain

Video footage of Charlotte Dujardin repeatedly whipping a horse in training has emerged after the British Olympian announced her withdrawal from the Paris Games on Tuesday.

Dujardin, a three-time Olympic dressage champion, has also been provisionally suspended by equestrian's governing body with immediate effect.

Footage of Dujardin, which was shared exclusively with ITV's Good Morning Britain, shows her walking alongside and using a long whip to hit the legs of a horse that she is training.

The horse, which is being ridden by a separate person, can be seen pacing near to the wall of an indoor enclosure and kicking its back legs out repeatedly.

Dujardin has said she is "sincerely sorry" for the video.

"A video has emerged from four years ago which shows me making an error of judgement during a coaching session," Dujardin said in a statement.

"Understandably, the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) is investigating and I have made the decision to withdraw from all competition - including the Paris Olympics - while this process takes place.

"What happened was completely out of character and does not reflect how I train my horses or coach my pupils, however there is no excuse. I am deeply ashamed and should have set a better example in that moment.

"I am sincerely sorry for my actions and devastated that I have let everyone down, including Team GB, fans and sponsors.

"I will cooperate fully with the FEI, British Equestrian Federation and British Dressage during their investigations, and will not be commenting further until the process is complete."

