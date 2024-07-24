Play Brightcove video

Two people have been rescued after a whale capsized their fishing boat off the east coast of the US.

It happened on Tuesday near the Odiorne Point State Park in New Hampshire.

The US Coast Guard said it received a mayday call describing a boat being turned over because of a whale breach.

The service posted on X: "The occupants were ejected from the vessel as the boat capsized", adding: "A good Samaritan recovered both individuals from the water. No injuries were reported".

The boat crew from Station Portsmouth reported that the whale did not appear to be injured.

The incident was flagged to the Center of Coastal Studies Marine Animal Hotline and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The vessel has been salvaged.

