Amanda Abbington: Other Strictly contestants 'scared' to speak out

Amanda Abbington left the show early in 2023, alleging 'abusive' behaviour from dance partner Giovanni Pernice

Amanda Abbington should just be concentrating on the day job.

She has a new play about to be staged at London's Park Theatre, rehearsals have started and she is doing what is expected of her to promote the play.

But interviews invariably centre around the storm that has enveloped her since she left Strictly Come Dancing, amid claims of abuse and cruelty from her dancing partner Giovanni Pernice - claims he has strenuously denied.

Abbington tells me that other previous contestants have met with her to share their concerns, but it is she who has gone public, speaking on camera about what she says happened to her during the last series of the hit show, which she left last year after five weeks.

It is because, she says, others are frightened of the consequences of speaking out. It is this fact that she wants to change, to create a safe space for contestants in the future to voice any worries they have.

Abbington first voiced her concerns after three days, she tells me.

Cameras were installed in the rehearsal rooms after this. In all, there are 50 hours of footage that she and her lawyer would like to see, but she says she has been denied access to it.

What will it show, I ask? "Everything," she replies. She tells me the footage was reviewed at the end of each week, with producers expressing shock only for it all to resume the next week, until she left.

Abbington won't go into details of the exact allegations she is making against Pernice while the BBC investigation is continuing.

In a statement, Pernice's spokesperson said: "Giovanni refutes any claims of threatening or abusive behaviour, and having provided the BBC with his evidence, is confident that the review will prove this."

Abbington said she would like the BBC to make a public apology if their review finds there is a case to answer, but adds that she has had no contact with anyone senior at the corporation since the scandal erupted.

The BBC has issued a statement saying it takes issues raised with them and duty of care processes extremely seriously.

Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington on Strictly Come Dancing. Credit: BBC / Strictly Come Dancing

The organisation has already announced new welfare and support for contestants on the hit show.

Would you ever do a show like this again I ask - "No, never," she gasps. "I'll stick to the acting."

Right now that means a part in a play dealing with the aftermath of trauma, and the need to find your voice and speak out.

She signed up for the When It Happens To You production before she agreed to Strictly. That empowerment is a theme in that, and in what she wants other women to have if they too have concerns, is a strange coincidence.

It is unclear as yet when the BBC investigation will be complete, but Amanda Abbington is waiting.

