Argentina's coach has slammed the chaotic ending to the opening match of the Olympic men's football tournament as "a scandal".

The Argentina-Morocco game was suspended for nearly two hours during injury time, after Morocco fans invaded the pitch and threw bottles in protest of a late goal for Argentina to equalise at 2-2.

The game was suspended and the goal was then unprecedentedly overturned by the video assistant referee (VAR) almost two hours later.

The players had to wait in the dressing rooms while the match was suspended, before the game was restarted for the final three minutes, with Morocco holding out to win 2-1.

Argentina coach Javier Mascherano said: "What happened on the field was a scandal. This isn't a neighbourhood tournament, these are the Olympic Games."

Argentina Football Association president Claudio Tapia said: "Having to wait almost two hours in the dressing room, after Morocco fans entering the pitch, the violence that the Argentina delegation suffered, our players having to warm up again and continue to play a match that should have been suspended by the main referee, is really something that makes no sense and that goes against the competition rules."

Organisers of the Paris Olympics said they were trying to "understand the causes and identify appropriate actions" after the match in Saint-Etienne.

Morocco fans rushed the field to protest Cristian Medina's goal in the 16th minute of added time at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, which appeared to tie the game at 2-2.

Bottles were also thrown from the crowd and security tackled pitch invaders.

In the confusion, it was believed the final whistle had been blown when players headed to the dressing room and fans were told to leave the stadium. FIFA's official website had declared the final score 2-2.

Referee Glenn Nyberg disallows the goal in the Argentina-Morocco match. Credit: AP

But it later emerged the game had been suspended with just minutes remaining and that Medina's goal was being reviewed.

" The game was suspended because of security. At no moment did they talk to us about any revision [of the play]," Mascherano said.

"Obviously it's confusing, but we have to move forward. It's already happened, it's over. We have to focus on the two games [remaining]. Save up the anger and let it all out in the coming games."

