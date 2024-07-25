Health Secretary Wes Streeting has said that England's health and social care watchdog is "not fit for purpose" as he pledged immediate action to restore public confidence.

His comments come after an independent review into the Care Quality Commission (CQC), a body that monitors all health and adult social care providers to ensure standards and safety.

"Significant internal failings" were identified within the review and were reflected in its ability to identify poor performance at hospitals, care homes and GP surgeries.

Streeting said he was "stunned by the extent of the failings" revealed in the report.

The review found that some organisations had not been re-inspected in several years, with the oldest rating for an NHS hospital dating from more than 10 years ago, while the oldest for a social care provider was from 2015.

Streeting said that upon joining as health secretary it was 'clear that the NHS was broken'. Credit: PA

Of the locations the CQC has the power to inspect, it is estimated about one in five have never received a rating.

It was also found that there was a lack of experience among some staff, including examples of inspectors visiting hospitals.

Some had said they had never been in a hospital prior to conducting an assessment and one inspector of a care home stated they had never met someone with dementia.

The report found inspection numbers were still well below pre-Covid levels, a lack of consistency in the watchdog's assessments and issues with its IT system.

The report identified 'significant internal failings' affecting its ability to identify poor performance at medical facilities. Credit: PA

Mr Streeting said: “When I joined the department, it was already clear that the NHS was broken and the social care system in crisis.

“But I have been stunned by the extent of the failings of the institution that is supposed to identify and act on failings. It’s clear to me the CQC is not fit for purpose.

“We cannot wait to act on these findings, so I have ordered the publication of this interim report so action can begin immediately to improve regulation and ensure transparency for patients.

“I know this will be a worrying development for patients and families who rely on CQC assessments when making choices about their care.

“I want to reassure them that I am determined to grip this crisis and give people the confidence that the care they’re receiving has been assessed. This government will never turn a blind eye to failure.”

The Department of Health and Social Care announced immediate steps to restore public confidence in the CQC, which is appointing Professor Sir Mike Richards, a former hospital physician and its first chief inspector of hospitals, to review its assessment framework.

Transparency regarding how the regulator determines ratings for health and social care providers will also be improved and the government will have increased oversight of the CQC, the department said.

Kate Terroni, CQC’s interim chief executive, said: “We accept in full the findings and recommendations in this interim review, which identifies clear areas where improvement is urgently needed.

“Many of these align with areas we have prioritised as part of our work to restore trust with the public and providers by listening better, working together more collaboratively and being honest about what we’ve got wrong.

“We are working at pace and in consultation with our stakeholders to rebuild that trust and become the strong, credible, and effective regulator of health and care services that the public and providers need and deserve.”

Progress will be monitored over the summer and the full independent report will be published in autumn, the Department of Health said.

