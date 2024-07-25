Netanyahu meets Biden to discuss possible Gaza ceasefire deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with US President Joe Biden on Thursday to discuss the possibility of securing a ceasefire deal amid the ongoing war in Gaza.

Netanyahu's first White House visit since 2020 comes as the death toll in Gaza passes 39,000, with dozens of Israeli hostages still held captive by Hamas.

In their Oval Office meeting, Biden reiterated his calls for a ceasefire deal, which would bring hostages home, to be swiftly reached.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby said negotiations are in the closing stages.

" But it's going to require, as it always does, some leadership, some compromise," he added.

Netanyahu will also meet with former president Donald Trump in Florida on Friday, as part of his overseas trip.

Biden and Netanyahu have known each other for around 40 years and, in what was likely to be their last White House meeting, Israel's prime minister thanked him for his service.

He said: "From a proud Jewish Zionist to a proud Irish American Zionist, I want to thank you for 50 years of public service and 50 years of support for the state of Israel."

After their talks, Biden and Netanyahu met with the families of American hostages.

The Israeli PM also met with vice president and likely Democrat Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris in her ceremonial office.

Harris, who has been endorsed to run against Trump by many senior Democrats including Biden, is also expected to press Netanyahu on securing a deal to release Israeli hostages.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Vice President Kamala Harris appear at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. Credit: AP

"We have a lot to talk about," Harris said as she welcomed the Israeli leader.

" We do indeed," he replied.

The meeting follows a speech by Netanyahu at Congress on Wednesday, where he defiantly told members: "Remember this: Our enemies are your enemies. Our fight, it's your fight. And our victory will be your victory."

Pro-Gaza demonstrations erupted outside congress during the speech, with six arrests made by police.

