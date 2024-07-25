NHS issues national alert over shortage of certain blood types

The NHS has made an urgent appeal for people to give blood, as national stocks of O negative and O positive have fallen to unprecedented low levels.

Increased demand from hospitals and high levels of unfilled appointments at donor centres have created “a perfect storm”, NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT) said.

It is just the second time such an alert has been issued, with the only other incident happening in October 2022.

NHSBT wrote to hospitals on Thursday to issue an “amber alert”, asking them to restrict the use of O type blood to essential cases and use substitutions where possible.

The alert is set off when blood levels fall below two days' worth of stock.

Levels of O negative, are currently at 1.6 days, while overall national stocks of all blood types is 4.3 days.

O negative, which makes up around 16% of hospital orders, can be used in emergencies or when a patient’s blood type is unknown.

NHSBT chief executive Dr Jo Farrar said: “Last month we saw an incredible response from donors who answered our call and filled up our centres, helping us meet the increased demands for blood throughout June.

“However, seven weeks on, the need for O negative blood in particular remains critical.”

The alert allows hospitals to put emergency measures in place to minimise how much blood is used.

Donors of O negative and O positive have been asked to book appointments at one of the 25 permanent donor centres across England, or with 235 mobile teams collecting blood at community venues weekly.

NHSBT said the ongoing cyber incident which affected several London hospitals last month had also impacted O negative stocks, with a 94% increase in demand compared with the same period last year.

Several hospitals, including King’s College Hospital, Guy’s and St Thomas’, declared a critical incident and cancelled operations after the attack on the pathology firm Synnovis.

There are just under 800,000 regular blood donors nationally, but blood has a shelf life of only 35 days, NHSBT’s chief medical officer Dr Gail Miflin said.

Women can donate once every four months, while men can donate once every three months.

To book an appointment to give blood, call 0300 123 23 23 or visit www.blood.co.uk.

