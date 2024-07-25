Drivers have been warned to expect a “weekend of woe” on the roads as millions of families embark on getaway journeys, after many schools in England and Wales broke up for summer this week.

The RAC estimated that 13.8 million motorists in the UK will embark on leisure trips between Friday and Sunday.

That number would make it the second busiest summer getaway weekend since 2015, behind 2022 when 18.8 million hit the road amid a heatwave and after two years of coronavirus lockdowns.

Transport analytics company Inrix warned drivers not to travel between 12pm and 5pm on Friday or Saturday, and between 11am and 1pm on Sunday in order to avoid the worst delays.

RAC spokeswoman Alice Simpson said: “We'd advise as many people as possible to leave as early as they can to try and disperse car journeys over a longer period.”

Inrix transportation analyst Bob Pishue said: “Being flexible with your route - whether it’s the time you leave or a journey that’s longer in miles with fewer delays - could also reduce the stress of being held up and make for a more enjoyable trip.”

An RAC survey showed 11% of motorists have driven to a holiday destination knowing there was a problem with their vehicle.

Ms Simpson said the results of the poll were “a huge concern”.

She urged all drivers to ensure their cars are ready for a trip by getting all issues fixed, and to check oil, coolant and tyre treads and pressures before setting off.

