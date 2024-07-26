Former president Barack Obama and Michelle Obama have thrown their support behind Kamala Harris and her bid for the White House.

It gives the vice president an expected but crucial boost from the nation's two most popular Democratic figures.

Their endorsement was shown in a video of Harris accepting a joint phone call from the couple.

Harris has continued to build momentum as the party's likely nominee after President Joe Biden chose to rubbish his own re-election and back his vice president against Donald Trump.

"We called to say Michelle and I couldn’t be prouder to endorse you and do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office," the former president told Harris, who is shown taking the call as she walks backstage at an event, trailed by a Secret Service agent.

Michelle Obama said: "I can’t have this phone call without saying to my girl, Kamala, I am proud of you.

"This is going to be historic."

Harris, who has known the Obamas since before his election in 2008, thanked them for their friendship and said she looks forward to "getting there, being on the road" with them before Election Day on November 5.

"We’re gonna have some fun with this too, aren’t we?" Harris said.

The Obamas are perhaps the last major party figures to endorse Harris formally.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

According to an Associated Press survey, Harris has already secured the public support of a majority of delegates to the Democratic National Convention, which begins August 19, in Chicago

The Democratic National Committee expects to hold a virtual nominating vote that would, by August 7, make Harris and a yet-to-be-named running mate the official Democratic ticket.

Biden endorsed Harris within an hour of announcing his decision last Sunday to end his campaign amid widespread concern about the 81-year-old president’s ability to defeat Trump.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, House Minority Whip Jim Clyburn, former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton followed in the days after.

Barack Obama’s initial statement after Biden’s announcement did not mention Harris.

Instead, he spoke generically about coming up with a nominee to succeed Biden.

Biden and Obama have thrown their support behind Harris' White House bid. Credit: AP

Both Obamas campaigned separately for Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Biden in 2020, including large rallies on the closing weekends before Election Day.

They delivered key speeches at the Democrats’ convention in 2020, a virtual event because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The former president’s speech was especially notable because he unveiled a full-throated attack on Trump as a threat to democracy, an argument that endures as part of Harris’ campaign.

Want an expert briefing on US politics and the presidential race? Listen to our latest podcast Talking Politics USA...