Dublin’s wax museum has announced it is withdrawing a figure of Sinead O’Connor amid criticism from her family that it looked "nothing like her".

Members of the public reacted with shock, after the waxwork figure was unveiled on Thursday, that it did not resemble the Irish singer.

The museum’s team met on Friday and decided to pull the waxwork, admitting that it “can do better” and pledged to create a “more accurate representation”.

Her brother, John O’Connor, said he was shocked when he first saw it online and that it did not look like her “at all”.

He said: "When I saw it online yesterday I was shocked. I thought it looked something between a mannequin and something out of the Thunderbirds.

"If it was supposed to be a representation of her in her early 20s when she did Nothing Compares 2 U, it just looked nothing like her.

" I thought it was hideous."

The museum said they will look for a 'more accurate representation'. Credit: PA.

Mr O’Connor said if people wanted to honour her memory they should put a statue of her in Dublin, and queried how something like this could be done.

He said it was particularly upsetting to speak about the issue today, which marks the one-year anniversary since the famous Irish musician died at the age of 56.

Paddy Dunning, the wax museum director who said he was a long-time friend of Sinead O’Connor, apologised to the family.

He said that the wax museum sculptor delivered the figure the night before it was unveiled and that the artist had done “fantastic work” in previous years but has not been feeling well and had retired.

“When I had a look at the statue, I walked in to launch it, and when I saw it, I didn’t get that feeling that I normally get from PJ’s fantastic work,” he told RTE Radio’s Liveline programme.

“My heart sunk a bit. We went ahead with the launch and I didn’t sleep last night.”

Asked by Mr O’Connor on the radio programme if they were “doing this to get publicity”, Mr Dunning said “no absolutely not”.

In a statement, the wax museum said that in response to the public’s feedback, “we acknowledge that the current representation did not meet our high standards or the expectations of Sinead’s devoted fans”.

It added: "Sinead O’Connor’s impact on Ireland and the global music community is immeasurable, and our goal has always been to honour her in the most fitting and respectful manner.

" With this in mind, we are committed to creating a new wax figure that better reflects Sinead O’Connor’s true spirit and iconic image.

" We look forward to unveiling a new figure that truly honours Sinead O’Connor and her extraordinary impact."

