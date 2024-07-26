Fast moving wildfires in the Canadian Rockies have forced around 25,000 people to flee the idyllic tourist town of Jasper.

Flames have devastated up to half of the structures in the town as a "wall of flames" climbed above treetops, officials said.

While there have been no immediate injury reports after the mass evacuation, town Mayor Richard Ireland said the wildfire has "ravaged our beloved community."

" The destruction and loss that many you are facing and feeling is beyond description and comprehension, my deepest sympathies go out to each of you," he said.

A reception centre is readied for wildfire evacuees forced from Jasper National Park. Credit: AP

In a teary press conference address, Danielle Smith, Alberta Premier said: "In the last day or so we have all seen on the news and social media the horrific pictures and videos coming out of Jasper.

"Homes and businesses have been lost to a wildfire that people are calling a wall of flames. There is no denying that this is the worst nightmare for any community."

A postcard-perfect mountain town, Jasper is famous for hiking, skiing, kayaking and biking. It is also home to dozens of species such as elk, mountain goats, cougars, lynx, black bears and grizzly bears.

The Royal Family have stayed in the town a number of times over the past century, with King George VI, Queen Elisabeth II, Princess Margaret and Prince Phillip all staying at Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge over the years.

Pierre Martel, director of fire management at Parks Canada, said lightning, winds and drought made the fire grow rapidly on Monday and that flames were above the treetops when it entered the town Wednesday.

" It’s just a monster at that point. There are no tools we have in our tool box to deal with that at that point. You get out of the way, you retreat," he said.

Parks Canada officials later said all critical infrastructure was protected including the hospital, schools and the wastewater treatment plant.

They said the most significant structural damage is concentrated on the west side of town. Some bridges around town and throughout the park were damaged.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his administration has approved Alberta’s request for federal assistance, including military resources.

Jasper National Park is considered a national treasure. The United Nations designated the parks that make up the Canadian Rockies, including Jasper, a World Heritage Site in 1984 for its striking mountain landscape.

Hundreds firefighters from Australia, Mexico, New Zealand and South Africa are arriving to help fight the wildfires throughout the province.

Subscribe free to our weekly newsletter for exclusive and original coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox every Friday morning.

Want an expert briefing on US politics and the presidential race? Listen to our latest podcast Talking Politics USA...