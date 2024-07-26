French train lines hit by 'malicious acts' ahead of Olympics opening ceremony

French national high-speed lines were hit by several “malicious acts” on Friday, just hours before the Olympics opening ceremony.

SNCF, the operator of the lines which have been affected, say routes in the west, north and east of France were targeted.

It is not immediately clear what the nature of the acts are.

Government officials denounced the incidents hours on the day of the Paris Olympics, which are happening around France, though there was no immediate sign of a link to the Games.

Posting on social media, transport minister Patrice Vergriete said: "Co-ordinated malicious acts targeted several TGV lines last night and will seriously disrupt traffic until this weekend.

"I strongly condemn these criminal actions which will compromise the vacation departures of many French people."

Vergriete went on to thank SNCF staff on trying to restore services "as quickly as possible."

National police said authorities are investigating what happened.

French media reported a large fire on one route.

Eurostar services delayed

Eurostar services are expected to be affected by the incidents, with passengers at St. Pancras station, London warned to expect delays of around an hour to their journeys.

Announcements in the departure hall at the international terminus informed travellers heading to Paris that there was a problem with overhead power supplies.

