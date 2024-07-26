Play Brightcove video

Warren Elliott is reunited with his family after missing for several days

Credit: Placer County Sheriff's Office

A 70-year-old hiker who went missing in California's Sierra Nevada mountains for almost a week has been found, having survived on "river water and berries".

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said Warren Elliott had been missing since July 19.

He had been camping with his family in Rubicon Springs when he went for a walk around 3pm in an area he was familiar with, but when he went to walk back to the area they were camping in, he began walking in the wrong direction.

The sheriff's office explained Elliott had drank water from the river and found a handful of berries to eat during his disappearance.

Elliott said the nights were "freezing" and he would "shiver all night long".

The pensioner spent five days in the California wilderness before being found near a reservoir about 10 miles west of Lake Tahoe.

The Sheriff’s Office said: “From the point he was last seen, near Cadillac Hill, to the area he was found, Hell Hole Reservoir, is roughly 9 miles as the crow flies; however, he walked much further than that over the five days."

Elliot was spotted by a fisherman who initially mistook his voice for an owl, but soon realised it was another person and alerted the authorities.

A team of 50 to 100 people from ten agencies across California searched for Elliott every day.

"He was starting to doubt that he was going to get out of it after the days kept going," Sergeant Sage Bourassa at the sheriff’s office, told KCRA.

"He was even choked up himself just to know that he was going to survive this."

Police said that Elliot was not hurt and is currently in "good spirits" with his family.

