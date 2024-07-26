The 2024 Olympics opening ceremony is underway in Paris, despite a soggy forecast and rail chaos.

Teams from across the world began to float along the River Seine in boats, marking the first time the occasion has been held outside of a stadium.

French-Canadian legend Celine Dion is set to perform, with rapper Snoop Dogg chosen as one of the final torchbearers.

The colourful scenes come on a day of travel chaos in the French capital, after a series of "malicious acts" hit French national high speed rail services.

Here is how the night unfolded in photos.

Smoke cannisters shooting out clouds of blue, white and red - the colours of the French flag - marked the beginning of the ceremony.

Smoke rose above the Seine in the colours of the French flag. Credit: AP

The Refugee Olympic Team were one of the first boatfuls of athletes to float along the Seine.

The team describes itself as representing 'over 100 Million displaced people'. Credit: AP

Lady Gaga emerged from behind pink feather boas, to perform Renée Jeanmaire’s “Mon Truc en Plumes” (“My Thing With Feathers”) entirely in French.

Lady Gaga performs in Paris in the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics. Credit: AP

As the rain began to draw in, spectators along the Seine braved the weather to watch the ceremony.

Spectators watch at the Trocadero in Paris. Credit: AP

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer ducks from the drizzle.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer during the opening ceremony. Credit: PA

Spectators line balconies of buildings along the banks of the Seine to catch a glimpse of the action.

People wave from balconies in Paris, France, during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics. Credit: AP

Team GB joined the hoards of athletes on the Seine's flotilla.

Team GB parades along the Seine. Credit: AP

