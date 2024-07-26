The Metropolitan Police will deploy around 1,000 officers to the streets of central London this weekend, ahead of a march led by right-wing activist Tommy Robinson and a counter-protest.

Robinson's demonstration is expected to move from the Royal Courts of Justice to a rally in Trafalgar Square on Saturday.

The march has triggered a counter-protest by former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s Peace & Justice Project and Stand Up To Racism.

Samuel Sweek, of the Peace & Justice Project, said: "The rise of the far-right and fascist politics in Britain and across Europe is a cause of great concern for us all.

" The political establishment has allowed breathing space for hate and division in our communities, we must stand with those targeted by the likes of Tommy Robinson and his thugs."

Those countering Robinson's march are also being supported by 11 trade unions, and will set off from Russell Square to a rally in Whitehall.

Stand Up To Racism organisers said: “We are stressing the need to come together and build once again the kind of broad united movement that can drive back the threat as we have done before.”

The police have already used powers under the Public Order Act to try and keep the opposing groups kept apart, amid fears of disorder and clashes.

On Friday, Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley Lennon, reposted a video talking about showing the establishment that “we can organise and do not like the way the country is being run”.

Chief Superintendent Colin Wingrove, in charge of this weekend’s operation, promised a visible police presence on the capital's streets and urged anyone feeling unsafe to speak to officers.

“Officers will intervene decisively to deal with any breaches of those conditions, prevent crime, and to respond to any other incidents," he said.

“Those who abuse the right to protest in an effort to unlawfully intimidate others or to use hate speech can expect to face police action."

