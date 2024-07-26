Metropolitan police officer admits to stealing money from dead man

A Metropolitan police officer who stole money from a man who died after he collapsed in the street has pleaded guilty to misconduct in public office.

Pc Craig Carter stole around £115 from Claudio Gaetani between in September 2022, after being handed a wallet following a sudden death.

Carter, from Harlow Essex, appeared in a dark suit at Wood Green Court to plead guilty to the charge.

The 51-year-old admitted to the charge that stated "while acting as a public officer namely as a police constable" he "took for his own use money from a wallet received by him in evidence in relation to a sudden death".

Judge Daniel Fugallo said: "I have to make absolutely clear that an immediate custodial sentence seems the likely outcome in this case but that will be a matter for the sentencing judge."

The judge ordered a pre-sentence report and granted Carter unconditional bail ahead of his sentencing at the same court on September 13.

He added: "Neither the ordering of the report nor the fact that I am granting you bail should be taken as any indication to the type of sentence you will receive."

Carter, who works for the Metropolitan Police’s North Area Command Unit,which covers Enfield and Haringey, is suspended from duty.

