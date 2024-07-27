AI can improve work life and boost economy, Google UK boss says

Artificial intelligence tools can help “improve the lives” of UK workers and boost the economy, the managing director of Google UK and Ireland has said.

Debbie Weinstein said the company’s research has shown there is a “£400 billion economic opportunity for the UK by 2030” if AI tools are correctly used to help workers with daily tasks.

Some concerns have been raised about the potential for generative AI tools to disrupt the jobs market and replace some humans in work, particularly in administrative tasks, but the Google UK executive said the tech giant – which is one of the leaders in AI – wanted to upskill workers so that AI was used by many to support them in their work, not replace them.

Google has recently published research with think tank Public First which found that nearly two-thirds of jobs across the UK could be enhanced or improved by the use of AI, with every sector impacted in some way.

What this research really unpacks is this idea that not only is there this big economic opportunity for the country, but actually it’s an opportunity to improve the working lives of millions of British people Debbie Weinstein, Google UK and Ireland

“The world has clearly been captivated by AI over the last year and we’re incredibly excited by the extraordinary breakthroughs that it’s going to enable, but also the everyday improvements in people’s lives,” Ms Weinstein told the PA news agency.

“What this research really unpacks is this idea that not only is there this big economic opportunity for the country, but actually it’s an opportunity to improve the working lives of millions of British people.

“When I think about my own use of how these tools are improving my life and I think about the way it’s helping me compose emails or summarise notes for meetings or even research particular topics, it’s really been an unlock in terms of not just productivity, but frankly, my enjoyment and fulfilment in my work.

“So then we think about how do we translate that into potential for everyone? I think that’s what we get really excited about.”

Alongside the research, the technology giant has announced plans to launch a range of pilot schemes to find different ways workers can improve their digital skills, as well as overcome any habit or trust issues which prevent some people from using AI.

“We have about a decade-long history, at Google, of doing digital skills training – where we trained about a million Brits … and I’d say where we are today is we can play a similar role with AI,” Ms Weinstein said.

“The goal really is to develop some insights and best practices that we can then scale through businesses, through policymakers but also through Government.

“Ultimately, what I would say success looks like is that there’s millions of British people that have more satisfaction with their working lives, and at the same time we’re able to unlock this £400 billion of productivity and growth for the UK.”